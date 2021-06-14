Judge declines to dismiss charges in Dillsburg body in freezer case

YORK — A Pennsylvania judge declined to dismiss some charges and suppress part of a statement by a woman accused of keeping her maternal grandmother's remains in a freezer for a decade and a half and continuing to receive the dead woman's Social Security checks for a portion of that time.

The York Daily Record reports that the York County judge on Friday rejected defense arguments that the statute of limitations had expired for charges of theft and receiving stolen property against 62-year-old Cynthia Black.

In July of last year, Black agreed to allow a judge to decide based on allegations in court documents whether there was enough evidence for trial, and prosecutors agreed in return not to add counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and unsworn falsification to authorities. Black is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

Police were summoned to a foreclosed home in Dillsburg in February 2019 after two potential buyers reported finding skeletal remains in a white chest freezer. DNA was used to identify the remains, which were in black garbage bags, as those of Glenora Reckord Delahay, born in 1906.