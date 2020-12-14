Inmate dies at SCI Camp Hill

An inmate at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill is dead after he was found hanging from the top bunk of his cell on Sunday.

SCI Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry on Monday reported that Victor Garcia, 31, has died.

Garcia was found while staff were performing a security round in the prison's restricted housing unit on Sunday. An officer noticed Garcia hanging from his bunk and immediately placed him on the floor, Harry said.

Security staff administered CPR until prison medical staff arrived, and Lower Allen EMS took over and transported Garcia to Holy Spirit Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:44 p.m.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County's Coroner Office, and Pennsylvania State Police will investigate the death, as per policy.

Garcia was serving a 4 1/2 to 9-year sentenced for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of York County. He had been at the prison since March 5.