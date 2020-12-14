 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate dies at SCI Camp Hill
alert

Inmate dies at SCI Camp Hill

{{featured_button_text}}
SCI Camp Hill

Pictured is a cell at SCI-Camp Hill.

 Sentinel file

An inmate at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill is dead after he was found hanging from the top bunk of his cell on Sunday.

SCI Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry on Monday reported that Victor Garcia, 31, has died.

Garcia was found while staff were performing a security round in the prison's restricted housing unit on Sunday. An officer noticed Garcia hanging from his bunk and immediately placed him on the floor, Harry said.

Security staff administered CPR until prison medical staff arrived, and Lower Allen EMS took over and transported Garcia to Holy Spirit Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:44 p.m.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County's Coroner Office, and Pennsylvania State Police will investigate the death, as per policy.

Garcia was serving a 4 1/2 to 9-year sentenced for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of York County. He had been at the prison since March 5.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 13
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Dec. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a 2018 sexual assault, a theft of a purse in Carlisle and a hit-and-run crash investigation in North Middleton.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News