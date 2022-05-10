Inmate charged with homicide after prisoner's death at SCI Camp Hill

An inmate at SCI Camp Hill was charged with homicide Tuesday in connection with a fellow inmate's death earlier this month.

State Police at Carlisle said they charged David Vaughn Grier, 26, with homicide on Monday. Grier is an inmate at SCI Camp Hill and in February was sentenced to life in prison in the murder of a Philadelphia art student in 2017, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The homicide charge filed Tuesday is in relation to the death of Joel D. Vanderpool, 39, who was found unresponsive in his cell on May 4. Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said Vanderpool died of multiple traumatic injuries, and he ruled the death a homicide.

State Police at Carlisle later reported that an investigation found that Vanderpool had suffered the injuries after an altercation with another inmate.

Grier is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Vanderpool's death on June 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier.