Illinois judge resets trial to March 8 for no-show counterfeit suspect, former New Cumberland resident

Still no Andrew Smith. The former New Cumberland resident won’t come out of his La Salle County Jail cell in Illinois.

Yet his trial is going forward, with or without him, this time on March 8.

But Smith’s judge clarified Thursday why she insists the trial move forward with the public defender appointed over Smith’s objections. Smith had been found fit for trial at an earlier stage of the case, Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia said, but his in-court conduct prevents her from letting him act as his own lawyer.

“He’s not capable of voluntarily making a waiver of counsel,” the judge said.

Smith, 40, is awaiting a do-over trial on multiple felonies stemming from a 2015 traffic stop in which the police seized a printing machine, guns and fake $20 bills. His conviction and 8-year sentence were reversed on appeal and he’s awaiting a second trial.

That was supposed to happen Monday, but prosecutors were forced to seek a postponement when a state witness reported a COVID-19 exposure. On Thursday, prosecutor Jeremiah Adams reported the witness soon will be out of quarantine.

“We’re good to go,” Adams said.