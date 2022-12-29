 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husband charged in wife's Christmas Eve shooting death in Hampden Township

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack on Thursday announced that a man has been charged in the Christmas Eve shooting death of his wife in Hampden Township.

Christopher Colbert, 39, was arraigned Thursday on charges of criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor tampering with evidence.

McCormack said the charges stem from a shooting on Christmas Eve at Colbert's house in the 4200 block of Wild Orchard Lane in the Enola area of Hampden Township. Police were dispatched to the home for a welfare check and found Colbert's wife, Tamara Colbert, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Colbert was inside the residence, and no one else was present in the home, according to McCormack. Hampden Township Police determined that Tamara Colbert had been killed during a domestic dispute.

Christopher Colbert was arraigned and bail was denied due to it being a homicide case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kathryn Silcox.

Police ask anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Det. Coleen Redifer of Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.

There has been a sharp rise in domestic violence cases across the world following government-enforced lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While officials call for safer-at-home orders, for some, home is far from it.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

