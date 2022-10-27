 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Human remains found near Susquehanna River, Enola Rail Yards

  • Updated
  • 0
Cumberland County Coroner's Office logo

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said human remains discovered in East Pennsboro Township Wednesday have been identified as belonging to a Pennsylvania man.

The coroner's office said the remains were discovered between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Rail Yards in West Fairview. East Pennsboro Township Police notified the coroner's office about the remains at about noon Wednesday.

The remains were identified as belonging to Mathew N. Malanowicz, 59, of Throop.

The coroner said Malanowicz was last seen jumping off the George Wade Bridge on Jan. 10, 2015, at 5:07 a.m., and his body hadn't been recovered.

Susquehanna River, New Cumberland, Cumberland County, PA
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Today's police log includes charges stemming from a traffic stop and child endangerment charges as well as investigations into a retail theft and an assault that both occurred in Camp Hill.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 24

Sentinel police log for Oct. 24

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a short police pursuit in Carlisle and an unknown person running over Halloween decorations in South Middleton.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News