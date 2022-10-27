Human remains found near Susquehanna River, Enola Rail Yards

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said human remains discovered in East Pennsboro Township Wednesday have been identified as belonging to a Pennsylvania man.

The coroner's office said the remains were discovered between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Rail Yards in West Fairview. East Pennsboro Township Police notified the coroner's office about the remains at about noon Wednesday.

The remains were identified as belonging to Mathew N. Malanowicz, 59, of Throop.

The coroner said Malanowicz was last seen jumping off the George Wade Bridge on Jan. 10, 2015, at 5:07 a.m., and his body hadn't been recovered.