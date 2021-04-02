High-speed chase on I-81 in Cumberland County ends in crash

An Oklahoma man is in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail after leading State Police on a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended with a crash in a construction zone.

Dave Kendrick, 34, of Bawnee, Oklahoma, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and multiple summary charges.

Police said they tried to pull Kendrick over for a traffic stop Tuesday near mile marker 45 on Interstate 81 Southbound in Dickinson Township.

Kendrick drove off into a high-rate of speed, entering into an active construction zone, endangering workers before the pursuit ended and Kendrick was taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Susan K. Day.

Police also reported that an unidentified driver suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash in an active construction zone on an undedicated road to the east of Centerville Road in Penn Township at 10:05 a.m. the same day.

The existing road at that location is partially paved and becomes a mix of dirt and stone with unimproved drainage and curbing after about half a mile.