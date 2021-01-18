Harrisburg woman in custody after being sought by FBI for involvement in Capitol riot

The FBI confirmed that the staircase where she is directing rioters leads to Pelosi’s office.

The FBI said it also obtained other photographs from the siege, and Williams is seen inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building in the same attire.

The FBI has also been working with Harrisburg law enforcement, which has been in contact with Williams’ parents, according to the affidavit. Williams’ mother said Williams had packed a bag and left home, saying she will be gone for a couple of weeks, but did not tell her mother any details about her intended destination. The FBI said Williams changed her telephone number and deleted her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram and Parler after Jan. 6.

Williams’ mother also reported to Harrisburg police that a British news crew had gone to her home on Jan. 15 looking for Williams. When she was presented with one or more images from the siege, the mother acknowledged that it was her daughter in the photos. A day later, ITV News ran a segment where Williams’ mother identifies her and says that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Donald Trump’s politics and “far right message boards.”