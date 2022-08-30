Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking, weapons offenses

The owner of Grams Grill in Harrisburg was sentenced to 111 months imprisonment Monday for drug trafficking and weapons offenses in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania reported that Nyree Letterlough, 51, of Harrisburg, was sentenced in a case that also netted the owner of Queenies Cafe in Harrisburg.

A jury convicted Letterlough in November 2021 of drug trafficking, possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a stolen gun after an investigation that dates back years and after a February 2018 sweep of her home and other properties that were associated with her and her fellow drug trafficker, Saqueena Williams, U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam said.

Williams is the operator of Queenies Cafe and was convicted at the same trial of running a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2012 to 2018. The jury found that Williams trafficked in excess of 5 kilograms of cocaine and that she had a gun.

Letterlough surrendered her interests in Grams Grill, and Williams did the same with Queenies Cafe, as well as the liquor license and other properties, according to Karam.