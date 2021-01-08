Harrisburg region receives one notice of violation over COVID-19 mitigation this week

Businesses in the Harrisburg region received one COVID-19 mitigation violation notice from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 92 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Monday and Thursday.

Three warnings were issued in the region this week.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the bureau did not release the names of the businesses.

According to the bureau, there were four violations in the Erie, Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre regions.