 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrisburg man wanted in assault in Upper Allen Township

Harrisburg man wanted in assault in Upper Allen Township

{{featured_button_text}}

Upper Allen Township Police are looking for a Harrisburg man they say is armed and dangerous after an assault Friday evening.

Police said they are looking for Charles Brown, 36, after an incident at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle.

Police initially responded to the scene for a "shots fired" report and determined that Brown assaulted a woman and fired a handgun during the dispute.

Brown fled the scene in a blue 2005 Dodge Magnum bearing Pennsylvania registration LKD8658.

Brown is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and persons not to possess firearms.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-850-8273.

Charles Brown

Brown

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes thefts from vehicles in Mechanicsburg and Lower Allen Township and a crash in South Middleton Township that resulted in injuries.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 3
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Dec. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes a disorderly conduct arrest in Carlisle, more vehicle entries in Lower Allen Township, and thefts of packages in Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News