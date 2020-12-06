Harrisburg man wanted in assault in Upper Allen Township

Upper Allen Township Police are looking for a Harrisburg man they say is armed and dangerous after an assault Friday evening.

Police said they are looking for Charles Brown, 36, after an incident at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle.

Police initially responded to the scene for a "shots fired" report and determined that Brown assaulted a woman and fired a handgun during the dispute.

Brown fled the scene in a blue 2005 Dodge Magnum bearing Pennsylvania registration LKD8658.

Brown is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and persons not to possess firearms.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-850-8273.