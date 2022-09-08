Harrisburg man sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in prison for shooting at Camp Hill Pool

A 25-year-old Harrisburg man will serve 5.5 to 18 years in state prison for a 2021 shooting and attempted homicide at the Camp Hill Pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney's office announced this week.

Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez was sentenced Tuesday by county court Judge Christylee Peck for his role in the June 2021 shooting.

The DA's office said Sosa Jimenez had driven from Harrisburg to Camp Hill to confront a victim over a dispute, which escalated to the point where Sosa Jimenez fired six shots at the person, with one shot grazing his head.

Sosa Jimenez had fled the scene, but was identified and apprehended after a month-long investigation conducted by Camp Hill Borough Police and the DA's office, with assistance from other local law enforcement agencies.

Sosa Jimenez pleaded guilty in August to attempted homicide, and other charges included attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated assault were dismissed. He has been in Cumberland County Prison since his arrest, with bail having been initially denied before it changing to $1 million monetary in June 2022.