Harrisburg man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for string of bank robberies

A Harrisburg man who attempted to rob a Camp Hill area credit union in December 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson sentenced Tashan Layton, 32, to 256 months in prison for armed robbery, brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and violating the conditions of his supervised release imposed for a previous federal bank robbery conviction.

U.S. Attorney General Gerard M. Karam said Layton robbed the Santander Bank in Oakhurst Plaza, Dauphin County, on July 6, 2019, and again on Oct. 28, 2019, stealing more than $67,000 during those robberies.

Layton also attempted to rob the Mid-Penn Bank on North Second Street in Harrisburg in July 2019 and the Ameri-Choice Credit Union in Camp Hill on Dec. 31, 2019, according to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Authorities say Layton possessed and brandished a Ruger .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun during and in relation to the robbery offenses.

Layton pleaded guilty to robbing the Santander Bank and to using and brandishing a firearm during both robberies, the news release states. Previously, Layton served a seven-year federal sentence for bank robbery, and was released from prison in that case approximately one month before he robbed the Santander Bank in July 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance by the Harrisburg Police Bureau and the Susquehanna Township and Lower Allen Township police departments.