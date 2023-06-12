A Harrisburg man will spend 11.5 to 23 months in Cumberland County Prison after hitting a PennDOT flagger with his pickup truck in a construction zone on Rich Valley Road in Silver Spring Township in April 2022, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Dawson Smith, 20, plead guilty to one count of aggravated assault by vehicle while in an active work zone, one count of accidents involving death or personal injury, one count of duty of driver in a construction and maintenance area or on a highway safety corridor and one count of driving on roadways laned for traffic. He was sentenced by Magisterial District Judge Jessica Brewbaker.

The DA's Office said Smith drove through the Rich Valley Road work zone on April 13, 2022, and swerved into the lane for oncoming traffic while ignoring clear construction cones.

He struck PennDOT flagger Bill Layton, who was pushed onto the hood of Smith's pickup truck and propelled onto a mailbox, suffering severe back injuries that "required surgery and intensive rehabilitation," the DA's office said.

Smith fled without helping Layton and attempted to find replacement parts for his vehicle that would conceal the damage from the incident.

The DA's Office said Smith gave the police a statement at the request of his coworkers acknowledging that he was involved in the crash. His time in prison will be followed by a consecutive period of 24 months of probation, the payment of costs and 100 hours of community service.

Layton, whom his friends called "the Energizer Bunny" before the crash because he was "always on the go," is no longer able to work as a PennDOT flagger or enjoy many of his hobbies, the DA's Office said. His daughter now assists him with daily activities and travel to doctor's appointments.

Silver Spring Township Police investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Robinson.