Harrisburg man pleads guilty to attempted homicide shooting in Camp Hill

A Harrisburg man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to attempted homicide related to a 2021 shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony attempted homicide. With the plea deal, charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and attempted murder of the first degree were dismissed.

The charges were filed in August 2021 after the June 28, 2021, shooting at the pool. The DA's office said Sosa Jimenez drove from Harrisburg to Camp Hill to confront the victim regarding a dispute. He then fired six shots at the victim, at least one of which grazed the person's head. The victim suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day.

Sosa Jimenez fled the scene but was identified and later apprehended after a month-long investigation by Camp Hill Borough Police and the DA's office, with assistance from other local law enforcement agencies.

Sosa Jimenez has remained in prison since his arrest, initially denied bail before bail was set at $1 million cash, which he wasn't able to post. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 13.