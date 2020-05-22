Harrisburg man faces an assault charge from an Upper Allen Township incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Harrisburg man faces simple assault and other charges stemming from a Dec. 13 attempt to remove a repossessed vehicle from a local impound lot, Upper Allen Township police said.

Ryan Roebuck, 33, of the 4000 block of Rawleigh Street, faces charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, reckless driving and trespass by motor vehicle. Police said his charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing Monday, May 18.

On Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to a local business for a report of a vehicle being forcibly taken from an impound lot. Upon arrival, police learned that Roebuck’s vehicle had been repossessed.

Police said Roebuck went to the impound lot and then used a spare key in an attempt to take his vehicle. While doing so, he struck a person with his vehicle, struck the victim’s vehicle and damaged the fence that enclosed the lot, police said.

