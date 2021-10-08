Harrisburg man faces 176 charges connected to Lower Allen Township car break-ins

A Harrisburg man faces a total of 176 charges related to a series of car break-ins in 2020.

Juan Martinez, 21, faces 36 counts each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at night.

Martinez was arrested Sept. 27 and all charges were held for county court following an Oct. 6 preliminary hearing, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Warrants have been issued for two other men suspected of being involved in the break-ins.

Police said the break-ins occurred in March, August, October, November and December 2020 in the Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake and Wesley Park Apartments neighborhoods. More than 36 victims had a total of $15,500 worth of property stolen including electronics, jewelry, weapons and cash stolen from their unlocked vehicles.

Police said Martinez and the two other men were identified through video surveillance collected from the neighborhood and sharing information among local law enforcement agencies. Patrol officers also got the license plate for a suspect vehicle while detectives conducted interviews and cell phone record searches to identify the suspects.

