Harrisburg man dies in I-283 crash Saturday morning

Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police at Harrisburg said Arjun Subba-Guragai, 21, of Harrisburg, died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 283 east at mile marker 4.2 just after 6 a.m., police said.

Subba-Guragai's Toyota Camry exited the roadway on the left side and struck a support pole in the grassy median, police said.

Police said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which sustained disabling damage.

Police did not identify why Subba-Guragai's vehicle left the highway.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

