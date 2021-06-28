Harrisburg man dies in crash on I-81 Friday morning in Silver Spring Township

A Harrisburg man died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township Friday morning.
State Police at Carlisle said Ricki L. Kreider, 62, may have suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his 2012 Chevrolet Cruze head on into a concrete pole near mile marker 58.2.
Police said Kreider had been traveling south on 81 when he began to drift to the right side of the road. He went several hundred feet along the road before hitting the pole and dying on impact.
State Police were assisted on the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, Penn State EMS and the Silver Spring and New Kingstown fire departments.
