 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrisburg man dies in crash on I-81 Friday morning in Silver Spring Township
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Harrisburg man dies in crash on I-81 Friday morning in Silver Spring Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

A Harrisburg man died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township Friday morning.

State Police at Carlisle said Ricki L. Kreider, 62, may have suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his 2012 Chevrolet Cruze head on into a concrete pole near mile marker 58.2.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said Kreider had been traveling south on 81 when he began to drift to the right side of the road. He went several hundred feet along the road before hitting the pole and dying on impact.

State Police were assisted on the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, Penn State EMS and the Silver Spring and New Kingstown fire departments.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Timely rejuvenation at landmark U.S. Hindu temple

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News