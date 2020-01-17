Harrisburg man charged in Lower Allen Township bank robbery after police find him naked in Dumpster

A Harrisburg man faces charges in Dauphin and Cumberland counties following robberies in 2019.

Lower Allen Township Police announced Friday that Tashan Layton, 29, was charged with robbery, fleeing police and possession of firearms prohibited.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, police said they were called to the area of the Americhoice Federal Credit Union for reports of a suspicious man wearing a black face mask. The caller said the man had parked down the street in a black Kia Optima and had pulled on the doors of the bank while wearing the mask.

Police said they saw the car as they arrived at the intersection of State and Carlisle roads and attempted to make a stop. The driver fled.

The driver turned right onto Orchard Road and suddenly the car stopped in the middle of the road. Police said the driver then ran and was chased by officers, but got away.

Later, Layton was found hiding in a Dumpster and was identified as the man who had run away from police.

Police said he had taken off his clothes, which were found next to him in the Dumpster along with a loaded Ruger .45 caliber handgun. Police said Layton was not permitted to possess a firearm due to a robbery conviction.