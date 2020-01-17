You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Harrisburg man charged in Lower Allen Township bank robbery after police find him naked in Dumpster
alert

Harrisburg man charged in Lower Allen Township bank robbery after police find him naked in Dumpster

A Harrisburg man faces charges in Dauphin and Cumberland counties following robberies in 2019.

Lower Allen Township Police announced Friday that Tashan Layton, 29, was charged with robbery, fleeing police and possession of firearms prohibited.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, police said they were called to the area of the Americhoice Federal Credit Union for reports of a suspicious man wearing a black face mask. The caller said the man had parked down the street in a black Kia Optima and had pulled on the doors of the bank while wearing the mask.

Police said they saw the car as they arrived at the intersection of State and Carlisle roads and attempted to make a stop. The driver fled.

The driver turned right onto Orchard Road and suddenly the car stopped in the middle of the road. Police said the driver then ran and was chased by officers, but got away.

Later, Layton was found hiding in a Dumpster and was identified as the man who had run away from police.

Police said he had taken off his clothes, which were found next to him in the Dumpster along with a loaded Ruger .45 caliber handgun. Police said Layton was not permitted to possess a firearm due to a robbery conviction.

After that arrest, Susquehanna Township Police in Dauphin County arrested Layton and charged him with robbery and possession of a firearm prohibited after robberies in their jurisdiction.

Police said Layton robbed the Santander Bank in the 4400 block of Oakhurst Boulevard on July 6, 2019, and October 28, 2019.

According to The Sentinel archives, Layton had been sentenced to seven years in prison for the 1993 robbery of a bank in Paxtang.

Layton was taken to Cumberland County Prison where he remains on $50,000 bail.

On December 31, 2019 Tashan Lantiqua Layton was arrested by Lower Allen Township Police, after he attempted to commit a bank robbery in Lower Allen Township. This arrest, subsequently, lead the Susquehanna Township Police Department to, also, arrest Tashan Layton for two previous bank robberies in Susquehanna Township. These previous robberies occurred at the Santander Bank, 4400 block Oakhurst Boulevard, on July 6, 2019 and October 28, 2019. Layton is currently housed in Cumberland County Prison and is on Federal Probation for a previous bank robbery.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/susquehannapd/3121/arrests/layton-tashan-lantiqua-robbery-and-1-additional-charge
Tashan Layton
Crimewatch photo

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News