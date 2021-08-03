Harrisburg man arrested in June shooting in Camp Hill

A Harrisburg man is being held in Cumberland County Prison without bail in connection with a June shooting in Camp Hill.

Edwin Sosa-Jimenez, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and charged with attempted murder of the first decree, two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Camp Hill Police said Sosa-Jimenez allegedly followed the victim and a person who was with him from Harrisburg to the Camp Hill swimming pool in Christian Seibert Memorial Park around 5:45 p.m. June 28. After he parked next to the victim's car, he got out, confronted the victim and shot six rounds at the victim, police said.

The person who was with the victim got out of the car and the victim drove to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center where it was found that he was hit by at least one round from a .40 caliber handgun.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital that night.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

