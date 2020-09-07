Harrisburg-area man arrested on charges of robbery and assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Harrisburg-area man has been charged in a July incident at Dave & Buster's at the Capitol City Mall.

Lower Allen Township police said Safear Odus Wallale, 18, who was arrested Saturday, is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit simple assault and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, according to court documents.

Township police say officers were dispatched for a report of a fight at the Dave & Buster’s around 4:21 p.m. on July 29. Officers investigated a report of younger black males assaulting another black man inside the main lobby area of the business before fleeing.

Police say that surveillance video shows the victim standing with his girlfriend by the entrance with his back to a game machine. A larger black male is standing close by with four other black males, according to police. The male is seen filming with his phone as he takes a swing at the victim’s head with his left hand.