Harrisburg-area man arrested on charges of robbery and assault

A Harrisburg-area man has been charged in a July incident at Dave & Buster's at the Capitol City Mall.
Lower Allen Township police said Safear Odus Wallale, 18, who was arrested Saturday, is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit simple assault and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, according to court documents.
Township police say officers were dispatched for a report of a fight at the Dave & Buster’s around 4:21 p.m. on July 29. Officers investigated a report of younger black males assaulting another black man inside the main lobby area of the business before fleeing.
Police say that surveillance video shows the victim standing with his girlfriend by the entrance with his back to a game machine. A larger black male is standing close by with four other black males, according to police. The male is seen filming with his phone as he takes a swing at the victim’s head with his left hand.
Police say a second person, identified as a juvenile, is seen punching the victim in the face as he backs away from the initial punch thrown by the first assailant. Police say a third male, identified as Wallale, joins in by kicking the victim and his girlfriend after they fall to the floor during the assault.
According to police, Wallale then picks up the victim’s cellphone and flees along with the other assailants when Dave & Buster’s employees intervene. Police say the female victim suffered a fractured right wrist in the assault.
