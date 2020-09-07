 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrisburg-area man arrested on charges of robbery and assault

Harrisburg-area man arrested on charges of robbery and assault

{{featured_button_text}}

A Harrisburg-area man has been charged in a July incident at Dave & Buster's at the Capitol City Mall.

Lower Allen Township police said Safear Odus Wallale, 18, who was arrested Saturday, is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit simple assault and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, according to court documents.

Township police say officers were dispatched for a report of a fight at the Dave & Buster’s around 4:21 p.m. on July 29. Officers investigated a report of younger black males assaulting another black man inside the main lobby area of the business before fleeing.

Police say that surveillance video shows the victim standing with his girlfriend by the entrance with his back to a game machine. A larger black male is standing close by with four other black males, according to police. The male is seen filming with his phone as he takes a swing at the victim’s head with his left hand.

Police say a second person, identified as a juvenile, is seen punching the victim in the face as he backs away from the initial punch thrown by the first assailant. Police say a third male, identified as Wallale, joins in by kicking the victim and his girlfriend after they fall to the floor during the assault.

According to police, Wallale then picks up the victim’s cellphone and flees along with the other assailants when Dave & Buster’s employees intervene. Police say the female victim suffered a fractured right wrist in the assault.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of two separate incidents of people fleeing from traffic stops, a serious motorcycle crash in Perry County and thefts from vehicles in Lower Allen Township.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News