Hampden Township Police investigating possible homicide in Admiral's Quay development

Hampden Township Police said Thursday morning they are investigating a possible homicide in the Admiral's Quay development of the township.

Police said they were dispatched to the development at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and responding officers found a deceased man in one of the townhomes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said they are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

Police noted that they do not believe this is a random event, and the investigation suggests there is no reason to believe any danger is posed to others.

Police said they are working with the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office in the investigation. They are also being assisted by Mechanicsburg and Silver Spring Township police departments, as well as Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.