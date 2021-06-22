Greencastle woman charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal March buggy crash on Ritner Highway

A Greencastle woman faces a number of charges including homicide by vehicle after a horse-and-buggy crash in March that killed a 14-year-old boy.

Tabitha Foultz, 21, was arraigned Monday on one count of homicide by vehicle, three counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence, as well as summary charges before Magisterial District Justice H. Anthony Adams.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Foultz is also known as Tabitha Evelhoch, which is the name released by State Police following the crash.

Police said Foultz admitted to hitting the horse-and-buggy when police initially interviewed her at the scene of the crash that occurred around 8:46 a.m. on March 3 in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township.

The driver of the buggy, Marcus K. Lantz, 45, of Newburg, and his two juvenile passengers were ejected from the buggy in the crash. All suffered serious injuries and the two children were flown from the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On March 6, one of the children, a 14-year-old boy, died of his injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.