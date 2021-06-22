Greencastle woman charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal March buggy crash on Ritner Highway

A Greencastle woman faces a number of charges including homicide by vehicle after a horse-and-buggy crash in March that killed a 14-year-old boy.
Tabitha Foultz, 21, was arraigned Monday on one count of homicide by vehicle, three counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence, as well as summary charges before Magisterial District Justice H. Anthony Adams.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Foultz is also known as Tabitha Evelhoch, which is the name released by State Police following the crash.
Police said Foultz admitted to hitting the horse-and-buggy when police initially interviewed her at the scene of the crash that occurred around 8:46 a.m. on March 3 in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township.
The driver of the buggy, Marcus K. Lantz, 45, of Newburg, and his two juvenile passengers were ejected from the buggy in the crash. All suffered serious injuries and the two children were flown from the scene.
On March 6, one of the children, a 14-year-old boy, died of his injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
According to the affidavit, Foultz admitted at the scene of the crash that she was using her cellphone just before the crash and did not see the buggy. In later interviews, Foultz told troopers that she was using Snapchat and was not watching the road for about three minutes before the crash.
Data received from Snapchat on June 2 showed she was using the account moments before the crash, according to the affidavit. Information from the cellphone's hard drive also showed she was sending and receiving text messages at the time.
Foultz also told troopers at the scene of the crash that she had used amphetamines the evening before. Results from toxicology tests later showed Foultz had marijuana and amphetamine in her system when her blood was drawn on the morning of the crash.
A witness who was traveling behind Foultz said she didn't hit her brakes before running into the horse and buggy.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 19.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.