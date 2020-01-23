Grand jury report reveals details on indicted former Carlisle police detective

A Cumberland County judge ordered the suppression of the evidence obtained during the Aug. 28, 2014, search, leading the prosecution to drop a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance against the boyfriend.

Controlled buys

The grand jury report did not describe all of Collare's alleged wrongdoing in as much detail, but indicated it involved many informants over a seven-year period.

At least one other example followed the same pattern as that involving Person #16. Around March 2018, he ensured that a person's boyfriend would receive only a sentence of time served in exchange for a sexual favor, according to the report.

Perhaps most commonly, Collare would enlist female informants to perform "controlled buys," a legal practice in which an informant uses law enforcement funds to purchase drugs from the target of an investigation. However, Collare allowed informants to keep the drugs purchased during the controlled buys "for the purpose of developing sexual relationships with female confidential informants and assisting his professional productivity," the report states.

He allegedly committed criminal activity in investigations with at least eight informants between December 2011 and March 2018.