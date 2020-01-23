Grand jury report reveals details on indicted former Carlisle police detective

Former Carlisle Detective Christopher Collare traded access to drugs or favors in criminal cases for sex many times in a seven-year period, according to a federal grand jury report.
The report accompanies a grand jury indictment against Collare, which was announced Wednesday, and provides additional details into his actions.
Collare appeared Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett in Columbia, South Carolina, where he now lives, and was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. He was directed to next appear for a hearing at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg at 10 a.m. Jan. 31.
The grand jury report highlights Collare's relationship with someone referred to as Person #16, who posted an advertisement online in December 2011 offering sex for money. Collare allegedly answered the advertisement and provided money in exchange for sex on multiple occasions between December 2011 and August 2014. He also "occasionally" provided Person #16 with heroin, the report says.
On Aug. 28, 2014, Person #16's boyfriend was arrested after a search of the boyfriend's residence in which officers seized controlled substances, including heroin. Collare was one of the officers involved.
Around June 2015, Person #16 asked whether Collare would accept sex or money in exchange for not appearing at an evidentiary suppression hearing for the defendant, according to the report. Collare accepted the offer of sex.
A Cumberland County judge ordered the suppression of the evidence obtained during the Aug. 28, 2014, search, leading the prosecution to drop a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance against the boyfriend.
You have free articles remaining.
Controlled buys
The grand jury report did not describe all of Collare's alleged wrongdoing in as much detail, but indicated it involved many informants over a seven-year period.
At least one other example followed the same pattern as that involving Person #16. Around March 2018, he ensured that a person's boyfriend would receive only a sentence of time served in exchange for a sexual favor, according to the report.
Perhaps most commonly, Collare would enlist female informants to perform "controlled buys," a legal practice in which an informant uses law enforcement funds to purchase drugs from the target of an investigation. However, Collare allowed informants to keep the drugs purchased during the controlled buys "for the purpose of developing sexual relationships with female confidential informants and assisting his professional productivity," the report states.
He allegedly committed criminal activity in investigations with at least eight informants between December 2011 and March 2018.
The report also accuses Collare of providing heroin to one of those informants.
Collare's on-duty assignments were also not limited to Carlisle, since he served on the FBI's Capital City Safe Streets Task Force in Harrisburg between November 2015 and May 2018.
By May 2018, the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, was raising questions. Agents interviewed Collaire on May 11, 2018, and, according to the grand jury report, he made a series of false statements. For example, he told the agents he never had a sexual relationship with confidential informants.
Collare retired from the Carlisle Police force in October 2018.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.