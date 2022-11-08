 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand jury indicts Carlisle man alleging he provided drugs in four overdose deaths

A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a Carlisle man on charges stemming from four overdose deaths that happened in 2020.

Baishi Jermain Bailey, 48, faces charges with four counts of drug delivery resulting in death, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, six counts of criminal use of a communication facility, seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl and eight counts of delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine, the Cumberland County District Attorneys Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The DA's office said the charges are the result of a multiple-year investigation into the overdose deaths of Duane McNeal, who died on Dec. 19, 2020; Joshua Cuff, who died about Dec. 20, 2020; Jackie Berrier, who died about Dec. 22, 2020; and Christine Bailey, who died about Dec. 26, 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of overdose deaths in 2021 was almost 108,000.

Bailey is accused of selling crack cocaine, laced with fentanyl, to each of the victims, the DA's office said in the release. Each of them was found to have died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity.

"Fentanyl has ripped a deep scar through Cumberland County," District Attorney Sean McCormack said in the news release. "Its legacy is one of death and sadness. With these charges today, we hope to hold one of the individuals allegedly profiting off the death and misery of others accountable for bringing this plague to our community."

The DA's office said the investigation was conducted jointly by Cpl. Jeff Kurtz of the Carlisle Police Department and Det. Matthew Johnson of the North Middleton Police Department.

Investigators were able to identify multiple other people who had suffered nonfatal overdoses as a result of the crack cocaine they purchased from Bailey during the same timeframe as these deaths. Many of them testified before the grand jury, whom McCormack praised, along with the investigators and prosecutor who worked on the case.

Baishi Jermain Bailey

