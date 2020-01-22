Grand jury: Former Carlisle detective distributed heroin, used job to obtain sex

A former Carlisle Police Department detective has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of committing a bevy of crimes while in official positions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Christopher Collare, 52, is accused of accepting sex or money in exchange for not appearing at an evidentiary hearing in 2015, the office said. In 2018, he agreed to accept sexual favors in exchange for helping to reduce a potential sentence, prosecutors said.

He also distributed heroin in 2016, the office said. Between 2011 and 2018, he gave drugs to confidential informants and allowed informants to keep drugs they obtained during controlled buys, defrauding Carlisle and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force in the process, the office said.

Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said Collare retired from the Carlisle Police Department in October 2018.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"This is a very disappointing situation, obviously, but the alleged conduct is not indicative of the fine work and professionalism of the rest of our officers," Landis wrote in an emailed statement. "I see their work every day. Our residents see their work every day. I am very proud of the job that the Carlisle Police Department does and that has not changed as a result of this announcement."