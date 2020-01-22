Grand jury: Former Carlisle detective distributed heroin, used job to obtain sex

A former Carlisle Police Department detective has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of committing a bevy of crimes while in official positions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
Christopher Collare, 52, is accused of accepting sex or money in exchange for not appearing at an evidentiary hearing in 2015, the office said. In 2018, he agreed to accept sexual favors in exchange for helping to reduce a potential sentence, prosecutors said.
He also distributed heroin in 2016, the office said. Between 2011 and 2018, he gave drugs to confidential informants and allowed informants to keep drugs they obtained during controlled buys, defrauding Carlisle and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force in the process, the office said.
Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said Collare retired from the Carlisle Police Department in October 2018.
"This is a very disappointing situation, obviously, but the alleged conduct is not indicative of the fine work and professionalism of the rest of our officers," Landis wrote in an emailed statement. "I see their work every day. Our residents see their work every day. I am very proud of the job that the Carlisle Police Department does and that has not changed as a result of this announcement."
Collare started as a police officer for Carlisle in 1996, according to ABC27 News. He was a member of the drug task force from November 2011 to May 2018 and a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation task force from November 2015 to May 2018.
He also lied on a federal form he completed during the process of becoming an FBI task force officer and made multiple false statements in an interview with federal agents in May 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
He was indicted on charges of bribery, drug distribution, fraud and making false statements.
Collare lives in Blythewood, South Carolina, the office said.
U.S. Attorney David Freed recused himself from the case because he worked with Collare in his previous job as Cumberland County district attorney. U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler is handling the case.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.