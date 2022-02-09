 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Giant to replace stolen beehives from Middlesex facility, warns others beekeepers to remain vigilant

  • 0
Giant Company pollinator garden

In this June 2020 photograph, the beehives are shown at the Giant Company's pollinator-friendly solar array off the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.

 provided by Giant Company

The Giant Company on Wednesday said that while it plans to replace its hives and bees this spring, it is warning other beekeepers to remain vigilant after the theft in late January.

Middlesex Township Police reported previously that the beehives at Giant's pollinator garden near its solar panels were stolen sometime between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30. Police suspect the thieves parked a vehicle in the grass off the Harrisburg Pike to load up the hives.

Giant said the three hives contained about 60,000 bees.

“Bees are an essential part of our food supply chain and having these beehives were one way we were helping to address the declining bee population here in our hometown community,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager of the Giant Company. “We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department.”

The pollinator-friendly solar field was introduced in June 2020, and Giant pointed to its importance amid an estimated loss of 45.5% of honey bee colonies in the United States between April 2020 and April 2021. The company issued a news release Wednesday alerting Central Pennsylvania beekeepers about the theft and to remain vigilant of their colonies.

People are also reading…

Giant also asks that anyone with information about the theft to call Middlesex police at 717-249-7191.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 7

Sentinel police log for Feb. 7

Today's Sentinel police log includes theft of gasoline from area gas stations and criminal mischief incidents across Cumberland County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden court pledge inspires Black law student

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News