Gettysburg teacher charged with sexual abuse of his adopted child

State Police at Gettysburg have charged a second grade teacher with multiple offenses related to the sexual abuse of his adopted child.

Vincent Paul Marfia, 40, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, incest and corruption of minors.

Police said the crimes occurred between 2010 and 2014 when the child was 10-14 years old.

Police said they believe there may be other victims due to Marfia's position in the Gettysburg School District. They have asked anyone with additional information to call the Pennsylvania State Police.

Marfia is being held in Adams County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 6.

