Gettysburg elementary teacher accused of child sexual abuse
Gettysburg elementary teacher accused of child sexual abuse

State Police at Gettysburg have charged a second grade teacher with multiple offenses related to the sexual abuse of a child.

Vincent Paul Marfia of Littlestown, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, incest and corruption of minors. Police said in a news release he is 40, but charging documents indicate he is 50.

Marfia is being held in Adams County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 6.

Police said the crimes occurred between 2010 and 2014 when the child was 10-14 years old.

Police said they believe there may be other victims due to Marfia's position in the Gettysburg School District. They have asked anyone with additional information to call the Pennsylvania State Police.

Marfia's lawyer, David Reed Erhard, told the Associated Press that Marfia denies the allegations.

“He's denying it, absolutely denies it," Erhard said. “We're hoping that people will reserve judgment until the case has run its course.”

Erhard said Marfia remains an employee of the Gettysburg Area School District.

Gettysburg Area School District communications coordinator Andrew Robinson said Marfia will not be on school property during the investigation but declined further comment.

In a statement to ABC27 News, the Gettysburg Area School District wrote, “The district is aware of the charges filed regarding one of our teachers. The district will fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding the investigation. The teacher will not be in school or on school property during the investigation. The district will have no further comment regarding the teacher at this time, as it is a personnel matter.”

 

