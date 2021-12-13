Georgia man wanted for homicide arrested on I-81 in Carlisle

State Police at Carlisle said Saturday that a trucker involved in a road rage-related homicide was arrested in Carlisle last week.

Harold Rue, 66, of Los Angeles and Snellville, Georgia, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the South Hanover Street exit of Interstate 81.

Police said troopers spotted a maroon truck tractor pulling an orange trailer that was the subject of a "be on the lookout" alerts earlier that day.

Troopers pulled the truck over and found items consistent with those involved in the homicide in the cab of the truck. State police also said Rue admitted to being involved in a road rage incident.

The Herald-Mail reported that Rue was charged with one count of murder after allegedly shooting Reynaldo Gonzalez Mediavilla, 29, of Hialeah, Florida, at 9:18 a.m. along I-81 near Exit 23 in West Virginia.

Rue said Mediavilla cut him off repeatedly after a fuel stop in Virginia.

Rue is being held in Cumberland County Prison without bail pending extradition to West Virginia.

