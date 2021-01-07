 Skip to main content
Gardners man killed in Dickinson Township crash Tuesday
Gardners man killed in Dickinson Township crash Tuesday

A Gardners man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Pine School Road in Dickinson Township Tuesday afternoon, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Police said William J. Irwin, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Irwin was traveling north on Carlisle Road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stone retaining wall in the first block of Pine School Road.

The intersection of Carlisle Road and Pine School Road was closed for about three hours for a crash investigation. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-249-2121.

