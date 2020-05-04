Gardners man flown by Life Lion after dirt bike crash
Gardners man flown by Life Lion after dirt bike crash

A man operating a dirt bike was flown via Life Lion to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after a crash in the 100 block of Peach Glen Road in Dickinson Township at 4:52 p.m. May 1.

State Police at Carlisle said Sam Coffey Jr., 21, of Gardners, was operating a 1984 Yamaha dirt bike traveling north on Peach Glen Road when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the dirt bike, causing the vehicle to tip and slide across the road.

Police said Coffee suffered injuries of unknown severity and was flown to the hospital.

Police said he was cited for failing to operate the dirt bike with a registration, inspection, insurance and protective equipment.

