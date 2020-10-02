 Skip to main content
Fugitive from justice wanted on charges out of West Virginia arrested in Mechanicsburg Thursday
Fugitive from justice wanted on charges out of West Virginia arrested in Mechanicsburg Thursday

Federal, state and local law enforcement arrested a Mechanicsburg man Thursday as a fugitive from justice.

Ryan Banks, 36, was wanted on multiple charges in Monongalia County, West Virginia, including the use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, distribution of exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors, strangulation of another without their consent, soliciting a minor via computer, and sexual assault in the third degree with a person less than 16 years old.

Banks was arrested after Mechanicsburg Police along with agents from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, agents with the Department of Homeland Security and a deputy with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia, served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Robert Street.

Police said evidence was seized and an investigation is ongoing.

Police said Banks is charged with being a fugitive from justice and is in Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $250,000.

