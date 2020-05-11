Frein's execution date set in trooper ambush case, but state moratorium remains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel set June 22 as the day of convicted cop killer Eric Frein’s execution, the department said in a news release Friday.

Wetzel signed a notice of execution Monday. However, there remains a moratorium on executions in Pennsylvania signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Frein, 37, has been on death row since his conviction in 2017 for the 2014 murder of state police Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and the attempted murder Trooper Alex Douglass outside the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The state Supreme Court upheld his conviction and death sentence last year and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal earlier this year.

After the ambush, Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the rugged Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals caught him at an abandoned airplane hangar.

Under state law, if the governor doesn't sign a warrant of execution within a certain time, the secretary of the Department of Corrections has 30 days to issue a notice of execution. Corrections officials said Secretary John Wetzel did so Monday and set June 22 as the execution date.