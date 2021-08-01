Franklin County woman charged with attempted homicide

A Franklin County woman faces charges of attempted homicide after she allegedly rammed her husband off the road Friday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that Christina Aiken, 41, of Mercersburg, was charged with attempted homicide, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief after the incident at 6:10 a.m. Friday.

Police initially responded to the 2600 block of McDowell Road in Peters Township, Franklin County, Friday morning for a report of a crash. An investigation showed that a man was driving to his place of employment when he passed by Aiken, who was traveling in the other direction.

Aiken turned around, followed him and then rammed his vehicle multiple times, causing a tire to blow out, according to police. The man lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a ditch, and he reported that Aiken was also armed with a small semi-automatic pistol during the incident, according to police.

Police located Aiken's vehicle, which displayed damage consistent with the man's report, and they determined that she was at her residence with her children, police said. After a brief standoff, Aiken was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Bail in the case was denied due to the attempted homicide charge and she remains in Franklin County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10.