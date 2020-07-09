Four transported to hospital after 8-vehicle crash on I-81 in Carlisle Wednesday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after an eight-vehicle crash Wednesday in heavy traffic on Interstate 81 at the North Hanover Street ramp.

State Police at Carlisle, which did not release the names of the drivers or most of the makes of the vehicles, said the chain-reaction crash was started by a vehicle that attempted to merge from the North Hanover Street on-ramp onto I-81 north.

Police said the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and could not slow down as it approached a merging car ahead of it and heavy traffic already on the highway. The driver of the vehicle, in attempting to avoid hitting the car ahead on the on-ramp, merged onto the interstate.

There was no room to merge, however, and the vehicle was struck by a 2012 Mazda 3 that traveled in the right lane of the highway. The crash involving those two vehicles pushed the first vehicle back into the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox that it had tried to avoid in the first place.

The Mazda was then rear-ended by a fourth vehicle that had been traveling behind it, causing it to spin out of control.