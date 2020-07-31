Four men sought in assault at Dave & Busters in Lower Allen Township

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lower Allen Township police are looking for four men in connection with an assault and robbery at Dave and Buster's at the Capital City Mall.

Police said the four men assaulted a man and a woman inside the restaurant at 4:20 p.m. on July 29.

They punched and knocked the victims onto the ground and then proceeded to stomp on and kick them before stealing their phones and fleeing the area.

Anyone who can identify the four suspects or who may have information about this crime is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

