Four men sought in assault at Dave & Busters in Lower Allen Township
Lower Allen Township police are looking for four men in connection with an assault and robbery at Dave and Buster's at the Capital City Mall.

Police said the four men assaulted a man and a woman inside the restaurant at 4:20 p.m. on July 29.

They punched and knocked the victims onto the ground and then proceeded to stomp on and kick them before stealing their phones and fleeing the area.

Anyone who can identify the four suspects or who may have information about this crime is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.

