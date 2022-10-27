Four men in Jehovah's Witness congregations charged with child sex abuse crimes in Pa.

Four men, including one from Lancaster County, who are Jehovah's Witnesses were charged with sexually abusing children in their congregations, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

One of the men committed suicide during an attempt to take him into custody, according to AG Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro announced the charges against Jose Serrano of Lancaster County, Jesse Hill formerly of Berks County and currently a Georgia resident, and Robert Ostrander, formerly of Cambria County and now a resident of New York. The AG's office was also going to charge Eric Eleam of Butler Count, but his office said Elean retreated into his bathroom upon the agents' arrival at his home, and he killed himself behind closed doors.

“These cases are disturbing, the allegations hard to imagine, and all share one common tie: the 19 victims and the four men who are being charged with sexually violating them are all members of Jehovah’s Witnesses," Shapiro said. "These children deserved to be protected and grow up in peace, not to be preyed upon."

The charges stem from a grand jury regarding the cases of 19 minors, some of whom were children of those accused.

According to the AG, Serrano, 69, is accused of molesting six girls in 2011, and he confessed to committing many of the offenses during the grand jury. He was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Hill, 52, is alleged to have used his milling business to attract young boys from his congregation and lured them with promises of alcohol, marijuana and pornography for parties in the 1990s. The AG said he would expose himself, grope them and force them to perform oral sex, and the office estimates Hill abuse 10 victims. He is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Ostrander, 56, was alleged to have abused to girls in his care, and he was charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Eleam, 61, was alleged to have abused one girl in his care and using sexual molestation as a form of discipline. He had been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children before his suicide.

Shapiro said all of the charges were filed in the corresponding counties of Lancaster, Berks and Cambria. Anyone with information about child sexual abuse should report it to the Attorney General's Office hotline at 888-538-8541.