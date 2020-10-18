Four in Dauphin County robbery apprehended after police pursuit, crash in Cumberland County

Four men from South Carolina face robbery charges after an incident in Dauphin County and a police pursuit that ended in Cumberland County on Saturday.

Lower Paxton Township Police reported that three to four men used pepper spray to commit a robbery at Tanger Outlets in Derry Township at 4:42 p.m. Saturday before fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV that had a temporary Delaware license plate.

At 5:06 p.m., there was another report of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road where three black men again used pepper spray to commit a robbery before fleeing, according to police.

After the first incident, Lower Paxton police went to Interstate 81 overpasses to monitor traffic and to be on the lookout for the vehicle. About a minute after the second robbery, police saw the SUV traveling east on Jonestown Road.

Police said multiple units converged and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the SUV failed to stop and was able to merge onto Interstate 81 south before getting onto Interstate 83 south, side-swiping two vehicles as it passed them.

Multiple police departments from Dauphin and Cumberland counties responded to assist, and the pursuit continued into Cumberland County and onto Route 581.