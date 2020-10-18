Four in Dauphin County robbery apprehended after police pursuit, crash in Cumberland County

Four men from South Carolina face robbery charges after an incident in Dauphin County and a police pursuit that ended in Cumberland County on Saturday.
Lower Paxton Township Police reported that three to four men used pepper spray to commit a robbery at Tanger Outlets in Derry Township at 4:42 p.m. Saturday before fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV that had a temporary Delaware license plate.
At 5:06 p.m., there was another report of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road where three black men again used pepper spray to commit a robbery before fleeing, according to police.
After the first incident, Lower Paxton police went to Interstate 81 overpasses to monitor traffic and to be on the lookout for the vehicle. About a minute after the second robbery, police saw the SUV traveling east on Jonestown Road.
Police said multiple units converged and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the SUV failed to stop and was able to merge onto Interstate 81 south before getting onto Interstate 83 south, side-swiping two vehicles as it passed them.
Multiple police departments from Dauphin and Cumberland counties responded to assist, and the pursuit continued into Cumberland County and onto Route 581.
Police said the SUV exited Route 581 at Route 15 south toward Gettysburg, and while taking the exit ramp, the SUV rammed the side of a pursuing police unit. The crash spun the SUV into the grass adjacent to the exit ramp, and the driver again attempted to flee but was blocked in by other responding units, according to police.
Though the vehicle was stopped, police said the occupants refused to comply with commands to show their hands and remained inside the locked vehicle.
Police breached the front window of the SUV and deployed a K-9, but the driver - later identified as Jordan Brisbane, 29 - continued to resist arrest and kicked the K-9, according to police.
Police said they were able to remove the men from the vehicle and taken them into custody. Brisbane had been bitten by the K-9, but there were no other injuries to any of the suspects, police said.
Police identified the other three men as Lamar Brisbane, 27; Shajuawa Ford, 32; and Jeremy Hawkins, 22, all of whom are from Charleston, South Carolina.
Police later learned of a similar robbery that occurred Saturday at the outlets in Lancaster.
The four men were transported to Dauphin County Judicial Center where they were processed and arraigned on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and resisting arrest.
Jordan Brisbane faces additional charges for kicking the K-9 and for fleeing police and reckless driving.
All four men are in prison in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.