Four Harrisburg region businesses receive mitigation violation notices
Pennsylvania State Police logo

Four businesses in the Harrisburg region received COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from March 1 to March 4.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 62 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Monday and Thursday.

Seven warnings were issued in the region during that period.

Because the investigations are ongoing, the bureau did not release the names of the businesses.

According to the bureau, there were three violations in the Erie region, two in the Punxsutawney region and one each in the Pittsburgh and Allentown regions.

Across the state, officers conducted a total of 962 compliance checks.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

