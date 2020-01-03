Four people are facing felony charges, accused of being "part of the chain" in the sale of fentanyl that led to a Perry County man's death in 2018.
Shaina Renee Stanton, 27, George Herman Nevius, 26, and Courtney Ann Baughman, 28, all from Dunncannon, and Damian Paul Sheaffer, 24, of Elliottsburg, were charged Dec. 18 in Ryan Kifer's death. State police and Perry County District Attorney Andrew J. Bender announced the charges on Friday in a news release.
Kifer, 32, was found unconscious near the intersection of High Street and Walnut Street in Duncannon on June 21, 2018, according to the news release. He died at a hospital three days later of a fentanyl overdose.
The defendants are alleged "to have been a part of the chain in which the fentanyl was sold and ultimately delivered to Kifer," police said.
Stanton, Nevius and Sheaffer were all charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents. Baughman was charged with conspiracy to commit each of those offences.
Stanton was confined to Perry County Prison on nominal bail, and Nevius was confined to Perry County Prison on $25,000 bail, according to court documents. Sheaffer posted $250,000 bail, and Baughman posted $25,000 bail.