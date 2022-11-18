Former UPMC Carlisle nurse who secretly videotaped more than 200 patients pleads guilty to sexual assault, child pornography

A former nurse at UPMC Carlisle who was discovered to have videotaped more than 200 patients pleaded guilty to various charges, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

Michael Bragg, 42, of Franklin County pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse of children and manufacturing of child pornography, 37 counts of invasion of privacy and 6 counts interception of oral communications, the Office of the Attorney General said.

A 2019 investigation by the Office of the Attorney General revealed that Bragg had videotaped hundreds of patients during his time at UPMC including nearly two dozen minors. Agents also discovered videos and photos of patients in "various stages of undress" on Bragg's laptop, a news release said.

After further investigation, authorities determined that Bragg had sexually assaulted a woman who was intubated and unconscious in the emergency room of the hospital and had also touched the breasts of a different patient in the emergency room.

"As a nurse, Bragg was trusted to care for people, but instead he used his position to take advantage of his patients when they were at their most vulnerable," Shapiro said. "Today’s plea holds Bragg accountable for violating these individuals and is a step toward justice for his victims. My office is committed to prosecuting sexual predators who take advantage of vulnerable people, to get them off the streets so they cannot continue to do harm in their communities."

The Office of the Attorney General said sentencing will take place at a later date, following the completion of a Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones and Deputy Attorney General David Drumheller are prosecuting the case with Special Agent Brittany Launk serving as the lead investigator. The Office of the Attorney General said Homeland Security Investigations also assisted in the investigation.