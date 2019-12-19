A former UPMC Carlisle nurse who officials say recorded videos of hundreds of patients was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment Thursday morning by Magisterial District Judge Susan Day.
Michael Bragg, 39, of Chambersburg, faces 394 charges, including 21 felonies, for allegedly recording minor and adult patients without their consent and for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.
Bragg did not speak during his arraignment except to ask if he would be transferred to Cumberland County Prison from Franklin County Jail, where he has been held without bail since April on 45 counts, including felony aggravated indecent assault of a child and 18 felony counts of child pornography. Day replied that he will stay in Franklin County Jail while bail remains denied there.
A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Jan. 9 in front of Day.
‘Recording device’
An affidavit of probable cause released after Bragg’s arraignment Thursday provides more details of the allegations that led to his arrest.
Agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General executed a search warrant of his Franklin County home on April 19. While searching Bragg’s laptop, they found secretly recorded videos of adults and minor girls who were hospital patients, Special Agent Brittany Lauck wrote in the affidavit.
Some of the videos showed Bragg setting up or turning off an unspecified “recording device,” the affidavit said.
Agents then used special software to capture all data on the laptop, the recording device and Bragg’s cellphone, according to the affidavit. They reviewed approximately 980 files and found:
- 206 total victims
- 19 victims who were minors
- 171 victims who were adults “surreptitiously recorded in states of partial or full nudity in a location where they had a reasonable expectation of privacy”
- 201 videos that recorded victims’ oral communications without their knowledge
You have free articles remaining.
Working with UPMC Carlisle, agents identified 50 victims, all of whom said they had no knowledge of the video or audio recordings and did not give permission to be recorded.
One of the videos showed Bragg recording himself with a cellphone as he sexually assaulted a nude, intubated and unconscious woman in the emergency room, the affidavit states. When interviewed, the woman said she was unaware of the incident.
Another video showed Bragg recording himself “forcefully trying to remove (another victim’s) shirt,” touching her breast while doing so. That victim told officials she has no memory of her emergency room visit.
Help for victims
UPMC Carlisle said Wednesday that it is providing no-cost assistance to victims and their families, including counseling services.
“UPMC Carlisle’s most immediate concern is for the health, safety, and well-being of the victims,” Dr. Christian Caicedo, president of UPMC Pinnacle Dauphin Region and former president of UPMC Carlisle, said in a statement Wednesday. “We understand that patients, their families, and the community feel shocked, upset, and concerned, and we share these feelings. We are deeply disturbed and saddened that someone could be responsible for actions that are in stark contrast to our mission and core values, which include care, respect and safety.”
YWCA Carlisle said it offers free, confidential services to victims of various forms of sexual abuse, which would include the victims in this case. Anyone interested in accessing services can call the Cumberland County Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Services 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-727-2877.
Victims can also call the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape’s statewide referral line at 1-888-772-7227.
The attorney general’s office also encouraged possible victims to contact the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044.
According to the Associated Press, Ben Andreozzi, a Harrisburg lawyer, said he represents about a dozen women and girls, the youngest about 13, who have claims they were victimized by Bragg.
Andreozzi said some were directed to strip for treatment that does not require it.
“I’ve noticed it’s been particularly difficult for some of the younger women, meaning the teenage girls, who feel exposed and humiliated by what’s happened,” Andreozzi said.