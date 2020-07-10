Former supervisor at defense depot in Mechanicsburg charged with sexual abuse, assault

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they had obtained an indictment against a former supervisor at the Distribution Defense Logistics Agency in Hampden Township on charges related to sexual abuse.
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania filed an indictment July 1, according to federal court records, alleging that Jared Bishop Heisey, age 30, of Etters, had committed three counts of sexual offenses.
The acts took place at the military depot just outside Mechanicsburg, which is under federal territorial jurisdiction. The case was investigated by Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) and will be prosecuted by Jaime Keating, an assistant federal attorney under U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed.
The indictment, secured by Keating before a grand jury, details three instances in which Heisey engaged in unwanted sexual contact with naval depot staff.
On the first count of abusive sexual contact, Heisey allegedly “touched another persons’ inner thigh while making graphic sexual comments during an employee review.”
On a second count of abusive sexual contact, Heisey allegedly “grabbed another person’s inner thigh while making inappropriate sexual comments while she was trapped inside of a forklift.”
Additionally, on a count of assault, Heisey allegedly “pinned another person up against a wall by grabbing her neck with his hand while making sexual comments.”
The two abusive contact charges carry maximum penalties of two years in prison with supervised release and a fine, according to Freed’s office. The assault count carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment with a fine.
Those maximums are not necessarily reflective of the final outcome before a judge, Freed cautioned, and Heisey is presumed innocent until convicted in court.
A summons has been issued for Heisey to be arraigned on August 11 at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg, according to court records.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.