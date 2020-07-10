Former supervisor at Distribution Defense Logistics Agency in Mechanicsburg charged with sexual abuse, assault

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they had obtained an indictment against a former supervisor at the Distribution Defense Logistics Agency at the Naval Support Activity depot in Hampden Township on charges related to sexual abuse.
The U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania filed an indictment July 1, according to federal court records, alleging that Jared Bishop Heisey, 30, of Etters, had committed three counts of sexual offenses.
The acts took place at the DLA, located on the Naval Support Activity depot just outside the Borough of Mechanicsburg, which is under federal territorial jurisdiction. The case was investigated by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and will be prosecuted by Jaime Keating, an assistant federal attorney under U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed.
The grand jury indictment alleges three instances in which Heisey engaged in unwanted sexual contact with naval depot staff.
On the first count of abusive sexual contact, Heisey allegedly “touched another persons’ inner thigh while making graphic sexual comments during an employee review.”
On a second count of abusive sexual contact, Heisey allegedly “grabbed another person’s inner thigh while making inappropriate sexual comments while she was trapped inside of a forklift.”
Additionally, on a count of assault, Heisey allegedly “pinned another person up against a wall by grabbing her neck with his hand while making sexual comments.”
The two abusive contact charges carry maximum penalties of two years in prison with supervised release and a fine, according to Freed’s office. The assault count carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment with a fine.
A summons has been issued for Heisey to be arraigned on Aug. 11 at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg, according to court records.
