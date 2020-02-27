Former state Sen. Mike Folmer pleads guilty to possession child pornography

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State prosecutor Christopher Jones said during Thursday's hearing that Folmer possessed three images of nude children that depicted indecent contact. Folmer was forthcoming and cooperative when questioned by investigators, Jones told Judge Joseph Madenspacher.

As Folmer walked down a hallway with supporters to leave the courthouse after the hearing, he was confronted by a woman who said she was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

Christi Daubert told Folmer that he deserved whatever punishment he would get.

Daubert said she had spoken with Folmer before he was charged as part of a push by victim advocates to lift time limits in state law for victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue perpetrators and institutions that covered it up. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault unless they give their consent, as Daubert has done.

Daubert, 56, who lives near Folmer, said she had had several conversations with Folmer, and that he had assured her that the law would change, but he did not follow up on promises to set up a meeting on the subject.

"I felt violated all over again," Daubert said afterward. "It's very upsetting to me that I was baring my soul to someone who commits the same violations against children."