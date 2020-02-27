Former state Sen. Mike Folmer pleads guilt to possession child pornography

Mike Folmer

Former state Sen. Mike Folmer of Lebanon is seen here in Harrisburg in 2017.

 Associated Press

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced that former state senator Michael Folmer pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

“The defendant was entrusted to represent and serve the Commonwealth, but instead chose to participate in the sexual exploitation of children," Shapiro said in a news release. "No one is above the law. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

Folmer was charged in September 2019 as a result of a CyberTip reporting that the social media site Tumblr discovered a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using its application, according to Shapiro.

The investigation led to Folmer's home in Lebanon, and a search found images of child pornography on Folmer's phone, Shapiro said.

