Former state AG Kane back in jail for alleged probation violation

Former Prosecutor-DUI Arrest

This image provided by the Montgomery County, Pa., shows Kathleen Kane. The former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it was taken into custody Friday, April 29, 2022, on an alleged probation violation, more than a month after she was charged with drunken driving, officials said.

 Uncredited - hogp, Montgomery County, Pa

NORRISTOWN — A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it was taken into custody Friday on an alleged probation violation, more than a month after she was charged with drunken driving, officials said.

Kathleen Kane, 55, is behind bars at Montgomery County Correctional Facility outside Philadelphia, said Kelly Cofrancisco, a county spokesperson. Additional details were not immediately available.

A message was left for her attorney in the drunken driving case.

Kane resigned as attorney general after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking secret investigative files to embarrass a rival prosecutor.

Kane was sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail, serving her time at Montgomery County Correctional Facility in the Philadelphia suburbs. She was released in 2019.

She was still on probation when police in Scranton were called to the scene of a two-car crash on March 12 and said they found Kane behind the wheel of an Audi.

Kane told responding officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to an affidavit.

Kane had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred her words — police said she had trouble saying the word “designated” — and failed a field sobriety test, the documents said.

Kane was charged with drunken driving and careless driving. A Montgomery County judge subsequently issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

