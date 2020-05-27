Former sheriff's deputy, school employee charged with indecent assault of boy in Carlisle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Carlisle man who police said has worked as a security officer and DARE officer at schools, as well as formerly worked as a sheriff's deputy in the county, faces indecent assault charges after a March incident in Carlisle.

Shawn Leone Harrison, 49, of Carlisle, was charged with felony attempt to photograph sex act, corruption of minors, sexual abuse contact with minor and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault of a person younger than 16 after an investigation by State Police at Carlisle into a March 7 incident.

Police said Harrison purchased expensive gifts for a 13-year-old boy, befriending him for an extended period of time, before indecent assaulting him when he fell asleep on Harrison's couch in the first block of Spring View Street in Carlisle.

Police said Harrison also attempted to photograph the boy's genitals with his phone.

Harrison was taken into custody on Tuesday and posted $70,000 unsecured bail.

State Police said they are looking for information about the incident, as well as information on any similar incidents.