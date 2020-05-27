Former sheriff's deputy, school employee charged with indecent assault of boy in Carlisle

A Carlisle man who police said has worked as a security officer and DARE officer at schools, as well as formerly worked as a sheriff's deputy in the county, faces indecent assault charges after a March incident in Carlisle.
Shawn Leone Harrison, 49, of Carlisle, was charged with felony attempt to photograph sex act, corruption of minors, sexual abuse contact with minor and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault of a person younger than 16 after an investigation by State Police at Carlisle into a March 7 incident.
Police said Harrison purchased expensive gifts for a 13-year-old boy, befriending him for an extended period of time, before indecent assaulting him when he fell asleep on Harrison's couch in the first block of Spring View Street in Carlisle.
Police said Harrison also attempted to photograph the boy's genitals with his phone.
Harrison was taken into custody on Tuesday and posted $70,000 unsecured bail.
State Police said they are looking for information about the incident, as well as information on any similar incidents.
Police said Harrison is known to have formerly worked as a sheriff's deputy for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, as a DARE officer at Big Spring School District, a former security officer for the Carlisle and Cumberland Valley school districts, and as a former volunteer with the Big Brother Big Sister program.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-249-2121.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 3.
